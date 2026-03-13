Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF $NUMV Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 1,288.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 942,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,132 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS NUMV opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer. NUMV was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

