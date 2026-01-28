PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.86 and traded as low as $12.75. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.7650, with a volume of 235,181 shares.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE: PCN) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to maximize current income while preserving capital and, secondarily, achieving long-term growth of capital. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund provides investors with actively managed exposure to global fixed-income markets through a pooled vehicle structure that can trade at premiums or discounts to net asset value.

The fund pursues its income objective by investing primarily in U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.