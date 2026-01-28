Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.96 and traded as low as GBX 40. Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 40, with a volume of 1,271,046 shares.

Gaming Realms Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £117.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.96.

About Gaming Realms

(Get Free Report)

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.