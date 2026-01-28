Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,513 shares, an increase of 364.3% from the December 31st total of 5,064 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,912 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,912 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Broadway Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Broadway Financial currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 million, a PE ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 0.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Broadway Financial worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation is a bank holding company based in Los Angeles, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Broadway Federal Bank, the company provides retail and commercial banking products and services. Its offerings include deposit accounts such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit, along with consumer loans, mortgage financing and small-business lending.

Founded in 1946, Broadway Financial has established a presence throughout the Southern California region, focusing on personalized service for individuals, families and small- to mid-sized enterprises.

