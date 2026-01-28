Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.92 and traded as low as $4.84. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 105,783 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POAI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Predictive Oncology to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($4.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($3.17). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 732.73% and a negative net margin of 5,065.23%.The company had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Predictive Oncology, Inc is a biotechnology company that leverages artificial intelligence and digital biology to support drug discovery and development in oncology. Its core business revolves around the application of machine learning algorithms to high-content cellular imaging, multi-omic profiling, and clinical response data. By integrating these diverse data streams, the company aims to generate predictive models that forecast the efficacy and toxicity of candidate therapeutics, thereby accelerating preclinical decision-making and reducing development timelines.

The company’s primary offerings include its Phenomics platform, which combines automated microscopy with advanced image analysis to capture subtle phenotypic changes in cancer cells.

