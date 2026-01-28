Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.25 and traded as low as $39.90. Heineken shares last traded at $40.31, with a volume of 104,444 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEINY. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Heineken from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Oddo Bhf cut Heineken to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Heineken to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heineken has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Heineken alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heineken

Heineken Price Performance

About Heineken

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

(Get Free Report)

Heineken N.V. is a global brewing company best known for its flagship Heineken lager and a diversified portfolio of international and local beer brands. The company’s activities span brewing, marketing and distribution of beer and cider products, serving on?trade and off?trade channels as well as e?commerce. Heineken combines global brand management with local production through a network of owned breweries, joint ventures and licensed partners to reach consumers across different markets.

Founded in Amsterdam in 1864 by Gerard Adriaan Heineken, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest brewers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.