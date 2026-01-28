Churchill Capital Corp IX – Warrant (NASDAQ:CCIXW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp IX – Warrant (NASDAQ:CCIXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,339 shares, a growth of 558.9% from the December 31st total of 355 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,450 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,450 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Churchill Capital Corp IX – Warrant Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CCIXW opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Churchill Capital Corp IX – Warrant has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IX - Warrant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX – Warrant in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ: CCIXW) is a special purpose acquisition company, commonly known as a SPAC, incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in New York. Founded in 2021, the firm was sponsored by an affiliate of Churchill Capital Corp, a series of SPACs led by financier Michael Klein. The company’s primary objective is to identify, acquire, and combine with one or more businesses in industries such as technology, consumer products, healthcare, and sustainability, with the goal of taking the merged entity public through the SPAC vehicle.

CCIXW represents the warrants issued to investors in connection with Churchill Capital Corp IX’s initial public offering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IX - Warrant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IX - Warrant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.