CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 331.6% in January

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 62,455 shares, an increase of 331.6% from the December 31st total of 14,470 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,223 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CLPS Incorporation in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CLPS Incorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPS opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter.

CLPS Incorporation is a Nasdaq-listed provider of digital transformation consulting and IT outsourcing services. The company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass system integration, custom application development, quality assurance, maintenance and support. CLPS positions itself as a partner for enterprises seeking to streamline operations, modernize legacy systems and accelerate time-to-market through agile software engineering practices.

The firm’s core offerings include enterprise application development, fintech and blockchain solutions, cloud migration, data analytics and automation services.

