Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,714 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 13,554 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,080 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 40,080 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Castor Maritime Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Castor Maritime stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Castor Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Castor Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castor Maritime stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Castor Maritime worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc is a global shipping company that specializes in the acquisition and operation of dry bulk carriers. The company’s fleet, comprising primarily Supramax, Ultramax and Handysize vessels, is deployed on short-, medium- and long-term time and voyage charters. Castor Maritime focuses on the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities such as coal, grain, iron ore, fertilizers and other industrial raw materials.

Headquartered in Athens, Greece, with a commercial office in New York, Castor Maritime serves customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

