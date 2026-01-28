Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,063 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Capstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.
Key Headlines Impacting Apple
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $315 and kept an overweight stance, citing strong iPhone demand — a bullish analyst catalyst that supports upside expectations into earnings. Apple gets price target boost from JPMorgan
- Positive Sentiment: Apple is rolling out a Gemini?powered Siri in February (Google partnership), which investors view as tangible AI progress that could show up in services engagement and long-term monetization. Apple’s Gemini?Powered Siri Arrives in February
- Positive Sentiment: Apple is expanding App Store ad opportunities for developers in March, which could lift Services revenue over time and give investors another near-term monetization vector. Apple’s Expanded Ad Opportunities For Developers Coming in March
- Neutral Sentiment: The market is setting up for a volatile earnings week (Magnificent 7 plus a Fed meeting); option markets expect a roughly 4% move for AAPL around the print, raising short-term event risk despite positive catalysts. Options traders expect a 4.15% move
- Neutral Sentiment: High-profile portfolio moves (Pelosi filing) show large Apple share sales paired with LEAPS purchases — signals range from tax/rebalancing to continued long-term conviction; adds noise but not a clear directional signal. Pelosi’s Bullish 2026 Buy List
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies trimmed its outlook (lowered price target) pointing to slowing App Store growth and Google ad competition — risks to Services growth are being priced in by some sell?side firms. Jefferies Flags App Store and Google Ad Risks
- Negative Sentiment: Smaller shops (Aletheia) maintain sell ratings and lowered targets arguing hardware margin pressure — downside risk if Apple reports weaker-than-expected iPhone margins or conservative guidance. Aletheia Maintains Sell on Apple
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/PR overhang: outlets report combined settlements over alleged voice?data issues (Apple + Google), a headline risk that could fuel short-term investor caution around guidance and services commentary. Google, Apple to pay combined $163M to settle lawsuits
Analyst Ratings Changes
AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. CLSA upped their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.80.
About Apple
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
