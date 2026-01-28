Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,692 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Old Republic International worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $6,000,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,517,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 45,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 84,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.24%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Republic International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Republic International

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,680 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $297,527.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,000.50. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Therace Risch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $39,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,862.50. This trade represents a 10.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.