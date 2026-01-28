Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,654.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 395.2% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $862,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,800. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Vikas Gupta bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.97 per share, with a total value of $494,155.00. Following the purchase, the executive owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,825.81. This trade represents a 505.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $46.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 46.83%.The company had revenue of $311.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.