Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 16,611 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 61.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCEP opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average of $90.96. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 277.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th.

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

