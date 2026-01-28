Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,587 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 72.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 62,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Surge in investor attention is supporting momentum. Zacks flagged ON as a heavily searched semiconductor name, which can drive short?term buying interest and volume as traders rotate into widely discussed names. Zacks: Investors Heavily Search ON

Surge in investor attention is supporting momentum. Zacks flagged ON as a heavily searched semiconductor name, which can drive short?term buying interest and volume as traders rotate into widely discussed names. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings beat and forward guidance (Q3 Nov. results beat EPS estimates and Q4 guidance set at $0.57–$0.67) give investors confidence in near?term profitability and execution — a common catalyst for multiple expansion in semiconductor stocks.

Recent earnings beat and forward guidance (Q3 Nov. results beat EPS estimates and Q4 guidance set at $0.57–$0.67) give investors confidence in near?term profitability and execution — a common catalyst for multiple expansion in semiconductor stocks. Neutral Sentiment: Industry/market news around chip supply and M&A could indirectly affect sentiment for semiconductor suppliers like ON; for example, recent deals to shore up U.S. chip capacity highlight continued focus on domestic supply chains but don’t change ON’s near?term fundamentals. Benzinga: IonQ buys SkyWater

Industry/market news around chip supply and M&A could indirectly affect sentiment for semiconductor suppliers like ON; for example, recent deals to shore up U.S. chip capacity highlight continued focus on domestic supply chains but don’t change ON’s near?term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is stretched versus fundamentals — ON’s trailing P/E is elevated (around 80+), which increases downside risk if revenue/margin recovery lags expectations.

Valuation is stretched versus fundamentals — ON’s trailing P/E is elevated (around 80+), which increases downside risk if revenue/margin recovery lags expectations. Negative Sentiment: Top?line weakness persists: recent quarterly revenue declined year?over?year, and average daily volume today is below the 3?month average, which can amplify moves and reduce conviction for sustained rallies.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 379,448 shares in the company, valued at $20,888,612.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:ON opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $65.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 32.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

Featured Stories

