Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 21,058 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Jackson Financial worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 33.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $4,081,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 210,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 82.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $115.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.27.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore ISI set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on Jackson Financial in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company’s core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.