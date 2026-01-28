PFG Investments LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

