Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 22,133 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,133 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $300.20 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $817.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.32.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,834 shares of company stock worth $4,951,910 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

