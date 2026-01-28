Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 12,750 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF $FLDR

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FLDR stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.73 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year. FLDR was launched on Jun 12, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

