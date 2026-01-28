SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,914 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 203.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.84.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.50. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

