JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Position Decreased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.0% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Creative Planning raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,212,000 after buying an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $300.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.06. The stock has a market cap of $817.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial set a $334.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.