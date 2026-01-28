Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $684,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth $53,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 25.9% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 15.3% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 43.9% during the third quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PSEP opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

