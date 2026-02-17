FY2027 EPS Estimates for Nexa Resources Cut by Scotiabank

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Nexa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $5.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.70 price target on Nexa Resources and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.74.

Nexa Resources Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $11.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 7.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA is a Brazil-based metals and mining company with a primary focus on zinc and copper. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NEXA, the firm develops, extracts and processes mineral resources for industrial applications worldwide. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nexa is a leading participant in Latin America’s mining sector with a diversified portfolio of upstream and downstream operations.

The company’s operations span multiple mining and smelting complexes in Brazil’s Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso regions, as well as in Peru’s coastal and Andean zones.

