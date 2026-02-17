Zacks Research Comments on Dover’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Dover Stock Up 0.4%

Dover stock opened at $231.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. Dover has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $237.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $501,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 72,968 shares in the company, valued at $13,922,294.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher B. Woenker sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.04, for a total value of $302,687.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,960.12. This represents a 38.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,757 shares of company stock worth $1,150,646. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

