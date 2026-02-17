Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair raised Amkor Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 2.00. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $57.09.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 123,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,550.64. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,346.36. This represents a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,135,310. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amkor Technology by 100.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 61.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 913.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 73.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 222,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

