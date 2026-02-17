Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of TPL opened at $432.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $269.23 and a 12-month high of $487.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $350.00 price objective on Texas Pacific Land and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 21.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) is a Texas-based land management company that derives revenue from the ownership and stewardship of large tracts of land and associated mineral rights in West Texas. The company’s origins trace to 19th century land grants associated with the Texas and Pacific Railway; over time those grant holdings have been retained and managed as a standalone corporate asset base. Texas Pacific Land is publicly listed and operates as a landowner and resource manager rather than as a traditional oil and gas producer.

The company’s primary activities include management of surface rights and leasing of land for energy and other commercial uses, administration of mineral royalty interests, and provision of water and related services to industrial customers.

