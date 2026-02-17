CVR Energy (CVI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share and revenue of $1.6960 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $41.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CVI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 33.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,364,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,768,000 after acquiring an additional 345,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,693,000 after acquiring an additional 280,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 21,261.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 776,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,311,000 after acquiring an additional 772,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,773,000 after acquiring an additional 355,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is an independent downstream energy company engaged primarily in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer production in the United States. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy operates through two reportable segments—Petroleum Products and Nitrogen Fertilizers—leveraging its refining expertise and distribution network to serve both wholesale and retail markets across key regions in the U.S.

In its Petroleum Products segment, the company owns and operates the Coffeyville, Kansas refinery, which has the capability to process various grades of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

Featured Stories

