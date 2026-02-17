Oceaneering International (OII) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $678.1580 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jennifer Fremont Simons sold 29,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $768,234.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 52,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,264.40. This trade represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 33.2% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 335.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.