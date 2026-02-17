TG-17 (NASDAQ:OBAI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TG-17 (NASDAQ:OBAI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

TG-17 Trading Down 26.4%

NASDAQ OBAI opened at $3.13 on Friday. TG-17 has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

TG-17 Company Profile

Featured Articles

TG-17, Inc, dba Bond (“Bond”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on April 11, 2017. We provide preventative personal security powered by AI. Once activated, the cloud-based Bond Preventative Personal Security Platform provides users with remote protective services via phone app (using its Bond Preventative Personal Security Platform) and with 24/7 support from our Personal Security Agents, who are in Bond Command Centers and can respond rapidly. We offer 14 distinct services through our phone app (the “Bond App”) and fully automated Bond Command Centers located around the world, that allow Bond members to choose when and how Bond will keep them secure while preserving their privacy.

