Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,245 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cencora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 638.1% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cencora by 3,975.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $356.15 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.71 and a 12 month high of $377.54. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a return on equity of 227.15% and a net margin of 0.48%.The company had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price target on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $578,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,620. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total value of $1,868,397.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,105,113.44. This trade represents a 7.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,316 shares of company stock worth $7,151,265. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.