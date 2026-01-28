Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 2,880 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,244 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $16,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 890.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,033,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $210.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.00.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 277,074 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $85,870,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.88, for a total transaction of $31,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 187,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,383,885.76. The trade was a 34.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 820,587 shares of company stock valued at $240,717,580. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $479.30 to $301.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $350.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.27.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

