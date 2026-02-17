Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 85,573 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF $HYLS

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,573 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 152.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform. HYLS was launched on Feb 27, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.