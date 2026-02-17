BlueLinx (BXC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect BlueLinx to post earnings of ($0.4225) per share and revenue of $703.8440 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

BlueLinx Trading Down 1.4%

BXC opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.51. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $103.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlueLinx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson set a $68.00 price target on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Corporation is a leading distributor of building products in the United States, serving professional builders, contractors and industrial customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes lumber, engineered wood products, plywood, oriented strand board, siding, railing, millwork and specialty construction materials. Through its nationwide network of distribution centers, BlueLinx provides inventory management, delivery and supply-chain solutions designed to help customers streamline operations and reduce carrying costs.

Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific’s distribution business, BlueLinx has developed a broad product line that spans both residential and commercial construction markets.

