Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 349,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Comerica were worth $23,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 8,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $837,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $452,038.95. This represents a 64.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $980,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,419.54. This represents a 29.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,538. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.18. Comerica had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Evercore set a $89.00 target price on Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comerica

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating as Comerica Bank. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial solutions to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its principal business activities encompass commercial banking services—such as treasury management, lending, and international trade finance—alongside retail banking products like deposit accounts, consumer loans, and credit cards. In addition, Comerica provides wealth management and trust services, financial advisory, and capital markets solutions to support clients’ complex financial needs.

Established in Detroit in 1849 as the Detroit Savings Fund Institute, Comerica has evolved over more than 170 years to become a regional banking leader.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.