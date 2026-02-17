First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $317.4940 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $938.03 million, a P/E ratio of 192.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $104,805.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,834. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FWRG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) operates a specialty daytime dining concept focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch. The company’s casual, full-service cafés emphasize fresh ingredients, made-to-order entrées and a seasonally driven menu that ranges from omelets and Benedicts to salads, skillets and afternoon sandwiches. First Watch positions itself as a daytime-only destination, with most locations opening early morning and closing by mid-afternoon.

Founded in 1983 by Ken Pendery and John Sullivan in Pacific Grove, California, First Watch began as a single café and gradually expanded through company-owned and select franchised locations.

