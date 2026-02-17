Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.8750.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOYG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYG. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec acquired a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSE:VOYG opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Voyager Technologies has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

About Voyager Technologies

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

