Heartland Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ball Corporation $BALL

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,017 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 4,236.8% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 395.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ball by 103.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Trading Up 0.9%

BALL opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Corporation has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $68.29.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BALL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ball from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 target price on Ball in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

