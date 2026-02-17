Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $23.50 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,565 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries makes up approximately 1.2% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $23,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 899.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 95.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 37,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock opened at $132.34 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $143.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.43%.The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $386,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,593 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,643.48. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,485 shares of company stock worth $1,604,006. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Evercore cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.80.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

