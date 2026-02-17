Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 225.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 707.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 129.3% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 100,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total transaction of $14,214,556.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 194,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,426,337.26. This represents a 34.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $805,736.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,672. The trade was a 23.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 343,928 shares of company stock valued at $47,393,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $141.18 on Tuesday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.49 and a twelve month high of $144.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.16 and a 200 day moving average of $132.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 13.52%.The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.