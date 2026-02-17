Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $752,000 in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF $BILZ

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,365,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,153,000 after purchasing an additional 484,230 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 803,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,349,000 after buying an additional 262,404 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after buying an additional 177,153 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,114,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 238.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after acquiring an additional 147,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BILZ opened at $100.87 on Tuesday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.72 and a fifty-two week high of $101.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $100.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months. BILZ was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

