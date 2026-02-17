Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Short Interest Up 36.3% in January

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,487 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 1,091 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 128 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Sun Art Retail Group Stock Performance

SURRY stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Sun Art Retail Group has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.52.

Get Sun Art Retail Group alerts:

Sun Art Retail Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 27th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,922.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Sun Art Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.73%.

About Sun Art Retail Group

Sun Art Retail Group Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURRY) is a leading hypermarket operator in Mainland China, offering a wide assortment of groceries, fresh produce and general merchandise. The company operates stores under the RT-Mart and Auchan banners across multiple provinces and cities, catering to urban and suburban consumers seeking one-stop shopping solutions.

Established in 1998, Sun Art Retail Group has grown through continuous investment in supply chain infrastructure and technology. In 2020, the company formed a strategic alliance with Alibaba Group and Ruentex Corporation following the acquisition of its former international partner’s stake, positioning Sun Art to leverage advanced e-commerce capabilities and data analytics for omnichannel expansion.

Sun Art’s product portfolio encompasses fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood and meat, dry groceries, household appliances, apparel and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Art Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Art Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.