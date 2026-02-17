Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Short Interest Up 36.3% in January

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,487 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 1,091 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 128 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.
Sun Art Retail Group Stock Performance
SURRY stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Sun Art Retail Group has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.52.
Sun Art Retail Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 27th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,922.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Sun Art Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.73%.
About Sun Art Retail Group
Sun Art Retail Group Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURRY) is a leading hypermarket operator in Mainland China, offering a wide assortment of groceries, fresh produce and general merchandise. The company operates stores under the RT-Mart and Auchan banners across multiple provinces and cities, catering to urban and suburban consumers seeking one-stop shopping solutions.
Established in 1998, Sun Art Retail Group has grown through continuous investment in supply chain infrastructure and technology. In 2020, the company formed a strategic alliance with Alibaba Group and Ruentex Corporation following the acquisition of its former international partner’s stake, positioning Sun Art to leverage advanced e-commerce capabilities and data analytics for omnichannel expansion.
Sun Art’s product portfolio encompasses fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood and meat, dry groceries, household appliances, apparel and general merchandise.
