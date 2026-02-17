Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $511,000 Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 188,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after buying an additional 41,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 37.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $2,027,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 135,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 77,812 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 326,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 205,975 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DECK stock opened at $115.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.10. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird cut Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $471,389.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,692.98. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $39,481.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,212.58. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

