Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $809,000 Stock Position in SPDR Global Dow ETF $DGT

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 186.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

DGT opened at $178.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.07 and a 200-day moving average of $164.49. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 12-month low of $121.09 and a 12-month high of $180.53.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange. The Index component stocks are chosen by Dow Jones based on the combination of market data and fundamental data, such as float-adjusted market capitalization, sales/revenue and net profit.

