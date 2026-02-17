Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 117.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 168.4% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. BTIG Research set a $94.00 price target on Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of XEL stock opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.160 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.