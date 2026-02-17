OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.5714.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. OUTFRONT Media has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $276,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,642.35. This trade represents a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,654,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,983,000 after buying an additional 1,131,954 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 85.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,788,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,192,000 after acquiring an additional 822,845 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 24.0% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,925,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,063,000 after purchasing an additional 758,952 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter worth approximately $13,705,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 5,097.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 693,280 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

