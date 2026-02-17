Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vertex (VERX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) recently:

2/12/2026 – Vertex was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

2/12/2026 – Vertex had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Vertex had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Vertex was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/12/2026 – Vertex was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/12/2026 – Vertex had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Vertex had its price target lowered by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $37.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Vertex had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Vertex was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Vertex was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

2/11/2026 – Vertex had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Vertex was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

1/21/2026 – Vertex had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/14/2026 – Vertex was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vertex Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) is a specialty refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks in the United States. The company collects and processes a variety of waste petroleum products, including used motor oil and industrial lubricants, which it converts into ultra-low-sulfur diesel, asphalt, and other refined products. By leveraging proprietary re-refining technologies and strategic feedstock sourcing, Vertex Energy aims to deliver cost-effective, lower-carbon fuel solutions to wholesale and retail customers across the country.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vertex operates a network of refining and blending facilities in key regions, including the Central, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

