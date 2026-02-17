Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Shares Down 32.6% – Here’s What Happened

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 32.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 288.90 and last traded at GBX 294. Approximately 4,325,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 1,751,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.50.

Key Headlines Impacting Pinewood Technologies Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinewood Technologies Group this week:

Multiple insider purchases today (including a senior executive and non?executive directors), signalling management's confidence and providing a potential floor under the stock.

Multiple insider purchases today (including a senior executive and non?executive directors), signalling management’s confidence and providing a potential floor under the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company officers and directors publicly disclosed additional share purchases (director and CFO filings), reinforcing insider conviction after the bid collapse. TipRanks – Director increases stake

Company officers and directors publicly disclosed additional share purchases (director and CFO filings), reinforcing insider conviction after the bid collapse. Neutral Sentiment: Pinewood’s board and management have issued statements saying the company remains confident in its strategy and outlook despite the aborted deal; this helps reassure investors but does not replace the lost takeover premium. Sharecast – Pinewood still confident

Apax Partners has withdrawn its ~£575m bid for Pinewood, citing a sharp re?rating in the market driven by AI?related valuation concerns; loss of the takeover premium is the primary driver of the share decline. Pinewood's board and management have issued statements saying the company remains confident in its strategy and outlook despite the aborted deal; this helps reassure investors but does not replace the lost takeover premium.

Apax Partners has withdrawn its ~£575m bid for Pinewood, citing a sharp re?rating in the market driven by AI?related valuation concerns; loss of the takeover premium is the primary driver of the share decline. Negative Sentiment: Wider AI sector volatility and investor fear about future earnings/valuation contributed to the bid collapse and heavy intraday selling; multiple outlets report the retreat and consequent sharp fall in the stock. Yahoo Finance – AI fears doom £575m takeover

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 725.

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Down 32.6%

The firm has a market cap of £336.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 380.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 416.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Berman bought 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 357 per share, for a total transaction of £49,697.97. Also, insider Dietmar Exler purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 295 per share, with a total value of £7,375. Insiders bought a total of 41,466 shares of company stock valued at $13,396,112 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

