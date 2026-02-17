FY2026 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Boosted by Scotiabank

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $13.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.60. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $19.30 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

VLO opened at $200.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Valero Energy has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $206.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.83%.

In other news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,352,787.92. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

