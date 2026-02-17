Wall Street Zen Upgrades JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) to Buy

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

FROG has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

JFrog Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of FROG stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -83.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. JFrog has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 13.50%.The business had revenue of $145.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $865,533.60. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 631,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,909,860. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,741,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,199,084.56. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,814 shares of company stock valued at $24,969,260. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.