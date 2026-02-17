Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ISSC Q2 Earnings

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) – Northland Securities lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Innovative Solutions and Support in a report issued on Friday, February 13th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Northland Securities currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Innovative Solutions and Support’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.82 million.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance
Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $352.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.64. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06.
Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 754,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after buying an additional 275,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,866 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 386,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 62,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 96,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) is a provider of technology solutions and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on defense, intelligence, and national security programs. The company delivers integrated program management, systems engineering, and advanced IT infrastructure support designed to enhance operational readiness and maintain secure, scalable environments for mission-critical operations.
Its core service offerings include systems integration, custom software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Solutions and Support
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.