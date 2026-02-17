Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ISSC Q2 Earnings

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) – Northland Securities lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Innovative Solutions and Support in a report issued on Friday, February 13th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Northland Securities currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Innovative Solutions and Support’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.82 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Jones Trading upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Solutions and Support presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $352.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.64. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 754,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after buying an additional 275,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,866 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 386,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 62,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 96,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) is a provider of technology solutions and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on defense, intelligence, and national security programs. The company delivers integrated program management, systems engineering, and advanced IT infrastructure support designed to enhance operational readiness and maintain secure, scalable environments for mission-critical operations.

Its core service offerings include systems integration, custom software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.