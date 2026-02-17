Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for CL Earnings

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report released on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Colgate-Palmolive’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $96.61 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.54 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $9,223,659.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,073.70. This trade represents a 63.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $1,506,320.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,757.53. This trade represents a 53.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.